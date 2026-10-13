Delhi Police asks Home Ministry to keep 273 CAPF companies
India
Delhi Police has asked the Home Ministry to keep 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the city until October 20, since thousands of personnel are still on their way.
The move comes with several protests expected in the next week.
Activists likely to demand CEC resignation
Protests by activists associated with the Cockroach Janta Party and others are likely at hotspots like Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner of India's resignation.
The police say Bhim Army and student unions might also join, so extra CAPF presence is needed to handle any sudden trouble and keep things calm across Delhi.