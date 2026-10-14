Delhi Police book 14 CJP members over electoral roll protest
Delhi Police have booked 14 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members for trespassing and blocking police work during a protest about alleged mistakes in the electoral roll.
Two party leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, are now in five-day judicial custody at Tihar Jail, while their associate Ajinkya Shinde has been bound down to maintain peace and good behavior for six months.
FIRs cite Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions
The FIRs, filed on October 13, cite laws against unlawful entry and interfering with police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This comes right after authorities moved protest sites away from Jantar Mantar, a move CJP said would weaken the visibility of public dissent.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the Central government of suppressing dissent as debates over fair elections heat up.