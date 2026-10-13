Delhi Police constable Amit Yadav killed by truck in Farrukhnagar
India
Delhi Police constable Amit Yadav, 33, died on Monday after being hit by a speeding truck while heading home from protest duty near Jantar Mantar.
The accident happened in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar area around 9:30am with the truck reportedly driving on the wrong side.
Absconding driver faces negligence, rash charges
Even though Yadav was wearing a helmet, the crash was so severe that he didn't survive.
Police are searching for the absconding driver, who faces charges of negligence and rash driving.
Yadav was his family's only breadwinner; his wife and two daughters haven't been told about his passing yet due to his wife's health.