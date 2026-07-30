Delhi Police denies Jantar Mantar closure, site remains open
India
Heard rumors that Jantar Mantar's been shut down for protests? Delhi Police says that's not true. It's still the go-to spot for peaceful demonstrations.
The police called the closure talk "false, misleading and devoid of facts," so no need to worry if you're planning a protest.
Permission required for Jantar Mantar protests
If you want to organize a protest at Jantar Mantar, you'll need official permission first.
Just follow the Supreme Court guidelines: apply in advance, keep your group no more than 1,000 people, and stick to what's allowed.
And remember, always check official sources instead of viral posts for updates on protest rules.