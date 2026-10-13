Delhi police denotified Jantar Mantar, designated 3 protest grounds

Delhi police denotified Jantar Mantar and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as protest venues, but organizing anything big here isn't cheap or easy.

The daily booking rate is ₹50,000, with a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000; the initial outlay for one day is about ₹1.21 lakh including taxes, and it's already reserved until late December 2026, except for three days at the end of December.