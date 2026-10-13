Delhi police denotified Jantar Mantar, designated 3 protest grounds
Delhi police denotified Jantar Mantar and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as protest venues, but organizing anything big here isn't cheap or easy.
The daily booking rate is ₹50,000, with a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000; the initial outlay for one day is about ₹1.21 lakh including taxes, and it's already reserved until late December 2026, except for three days at the end of December.
Ramlila Maidan requires refundable ₹55,000 deposit
To book Ramlila Maidan, there's also a ₹55,000 refundable deposit.
Small groups (up to 150 people) can use a free area, but bigger protests need official approval and planning.
Plus, with its location in a busy commercial area, near three hospitals and the headquarters of the municipal corporations, managing large crowds here is a real challenge.