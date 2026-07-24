Delhi Police refute claims of firing, stone-pelting at Jantar Mantar
What's the story
The Delhi Police has dismissed allegations of its personnel firing shots or pelting stones during a recent protest at Jantar Mantar. The police termed the claims as "false and misleading," urging citizens not to share unverified content on social media. In an official post on X, the police clarified that no such incident took place and videos being circulated were not from the protest site.
Misinformation warning
Police appeal to citizens
The Delhi Police also appealed to citizens not to believe or share unverified posts, stating that spreading misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion.
"The claim alleging that the Delhi Police was firing or pelting stones is false and misleading," they said in their post on X.
The police also dismissed a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das about three boys being detained for bringing food to protesters at Jantar Mantar.
Vehicle check
Driver not known to occupants, says DCP
DCP South East Delhi Ravi Kumar Singh clarified that the vehicle was stopped as part of routine picket/checkpost duty to verify the identity of its occupants.
The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants' friends and was not personally known to them.
"Till the time the driver left, the deployed staff were not even aware that food was meant for protestors," said DCP Singh.
Crackdown claims
Kejriwal's planned crackdown allegations dismissed by police
The Delhi Police has also dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of a planned crackdown on protests at Jantar Mantar.
Kejriwal had alleged that shops in Connaught Place were ordered to close by 6:30pm due to heavy security deployment and ambulances in the area.
He raised concerns about whether the central government would "attack" students again.
The police clarified there were no such orders or plans, terming the allegations baseless.
Protest demands
CJP protest continues at Jantar Mantar
The clarification came as the CJP's protest continued at Jantar Mantar over various demands, including calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue.
The situation at Jantar Mantar continues to evolve, with protesters demanding action on various issues while authorities maintain they are committed to ensuring peace and order without infringing on citizens' rights.