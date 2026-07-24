Delhi Police refute claims of firing, stone-pelting at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police also appealed to citizens not to believe or share unverified posts, stating that spreading misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion.

"The claim alleging that the Delhi Police was firing or pelting stones is false and misleading," they said in their post on X.

The police also dismissed a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das about three boys being detained for bringing food to protesters at Jantar Mantar.