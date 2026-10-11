Delhi Police detain about 7,000 protesters over electoral roll changes
India
On October 10, Delhi Police detained about 7,000 protesters, including big political names like AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, during protests against changes to the electoral rolls.
AISA leader Neha Bora called the crackdown "We cannot let this become normal," in a post on X and urged people not to accept this as normal.
Supreme Court hears detention petitions
The Supreme Court quickly took up petitions challenging these mass detentions.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi said everyone's concerns would be heard, while senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the detentions and internet shutdowns violated basic rights like peaceful protest.