Delhi Police detain protesters against CEC, including Dhruv Rathee

Legal experts are raising eyebrows at these mass detentions, especially since police reportedly didn't give clear reasons, a right protected by the Constitution.

Advocate Nipun Saxena pointed out that using such orders to stop peaceful protests is becoming a worrying trend.

Even former Supreme Court judge Abhay S. Oka stressed that authorities were obligated under Article 22 of the Constitution to communicate the grounds for depriving a person of their liberty "as soon as may be" and that this protection could not be bypassed by calling the restraint detention rather than arrest, highlighting concerns about balancing public order and individual freedoms.