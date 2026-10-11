Delhi Police detain protesters near Connaught Place against Gyanesh Kumar
India
Delhi Police detained people protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Connaught Place, even though the Supreme Court had just said peaceful protests should be allowed and illegal detentions must stop.
The court also ordered metro and train services to be restored to normal.
Supreme Court says allow peaceful protests
The Supreme Court made it clear: police should let peaceful, unarmed protests happen without interference and focus on bringing things back to normal in Delhi.
The judges stressed that stopping illegal detentions was urgent, putting the spotlight on how authorities handle public demonstrations.