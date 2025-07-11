Delhi Police directs online platforms to halt firecracker sales
Delhi Police have told all e-commerce and social media platforms to stop selling, listing, or delivering firecrackers in the capital.
This follows a strict government ban on firecrackers—running until November 1, 2025—and Supreme Court directives emphasizing its importance for fighting air pollution.
Criminal charges will be pressed against violators
Online stores must remove firecracker listings, block purchases from Delhi addresses, and post public notices about the ban.
Delivery partners can't accept any firecracker orders either.
The police are also checking up on venues like hotels and banquet halls to make sure no one's breaking the rules.
Anyone caught ignoring these orders could face criminal charges.
All this is meant to keep Delhi's air cleaner during festival season, when pollution usually spikes.