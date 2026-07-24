Delhi Police fact-checks claim CJP protesters' passports will be canceled
What's the story
The Delhi Police has dismissed reports that the passports of people involved in violence during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests would be canceled. The police called the reports "misleading" and confirmed no such decision has been announced. The clarification was issued after media reports suggested that passport cancellation could be initiated against those found directly involved in violent acts during the protests.
Official statement
'Viral claim is misleading'
The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a statement on social media, saying, "The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors."
They advised citizens against sharing or amplifying misleading posts and urged them to rely only on official information.
PTI, citing sources, had reported that the police had begun identifying individuals involved in rioting through CCTV footage and other technical evidence.
Post
Delhi Police debunk another fake news
A viral post on X had also claimed that the Centre has authorized the Delhi Police Commissioner to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, valid for three months, from July 19 to October 18, 2026.
However, the Delhi Police clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, "which is conventionally renewed every three months."
Protest aftermath
Protests on July 20 led to a clash
The clarification comes after protests on July 20 led to a clash in which both protesters and police were injured, resulting in injuries to both protesters and police personnel.
According to Delhi Police, demonstrators attempted to breach the barriers near Parliament Street without the necessary permission.
Police said at least 118 officers were injured and 15-20 government vehicles were destroyed. According to hospital sources, approximately 60 protesters were also injured, with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital alone reporting 65 medico-legal cases.