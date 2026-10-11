Delhi Police filed over 20 FIRs against CJP SIR protesters

Authorities responded by detaining thousands of protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and suspending internet and metro services across parts of Delhi.

Well-known faces like YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Manik Sarkar were also picked up, but Rathee was later released.

Despite all this, CJP says they will be back at Jantar Mantar for another protest soon.