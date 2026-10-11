Delhi Police filed over 20 FIRs against CJP SIR protesters
Delhi Police filed over 20 FIRs against people protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise this week.
Protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were accused of blocking government work and assaulting police.
The CJP wants the SIR scrapped and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
Thousands detained in Delhi, services suspended
Authorities responded by detaining thousands of protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and suspending internet and metro services across parts of Delhi.
Well-known faces like YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Manik Sarkar were also picked up, but Rathee was later released.
Despite all this, CJP says they will be back at Jantar Mantar for another protest soon.