Delhi Police files 4 FIRs, seeks removal of 500 posts
Delhi Police has filed four FIRs after a big opposition march to the Supreme Court, where Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders called for the chief election commissioner to step down over alleged voting list issues.
Alongside, Delhi Police sought removal of 500 social media posts they said were spreading misinformation about the protest.
Delhi Police probes FIRs, fake news
Two FIRs were for breaking barricades during the march, while two more covered incidents at other protest spots in central Delhi.
Delhi Police are also investigating a wave of fake news, such as edited riot videos and false claims about army deployment in Delhi, some accounts believed to be operated from Pakistan.
More than 100 profiles are under review.
Meanwhile, 11 opposition leaders have challenged recent Election Commission decisions in court, but their petition is still waiting to be heard due to procedural delays.