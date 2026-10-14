Delhi Police files 4 FIRs, seeks removal of 500 posts

Two FIRs were for breaking barricades during the march, while two more covered incidents at other protest spots in central Delhi.

Delhi Police are also investigating a wave of fake news, such as edited riot videos and false claims about army deployment in Delhi, some accounts believed to be operated from Pakistan.

More than 100 profiles are under review.

Meanwhile, 11 opposition leaders have challenged recent Election Commission decisions in court, but their petition is still waiting to be heard due to procedural delays.