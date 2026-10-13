Delhi police files FIRs after Opposition protest over electoral rolls
India
Delhi police has filed multiple FIRs in connection with the Opposition's protest after their protest march on Monday.
The demonstration was aimed at the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The FIRs were registered at Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba, and Mandir Marg police stations following the group's march toward the Supreme Court.
INDIA SC petition flagged 14 issues
Top leaders from the INDIA alliance took their concerns to the Supreme Court, arguing that changes to electoral rolls are not fair.
But their petition hit a snag: court officials flagged 14 issues needing clarification.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi invited opposition MPs for high tea at his residence on Tuesday.