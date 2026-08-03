Delhi Police probes alleged Pakistan links in Jantar Mantar protests
Delhi Police is digging into whether recent student protests at Jantar Mantar were pushed by a coordinated online campaign.
More than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan, plus around 180 influencer and YouTuber accounts, and nearly three private digital marketing companies are under the scanner.
The concern? These accounts may have hyped up protest content online, making it look like there was more chaos than what actually happened.
Delhi Police probes crypto and AI
Police have noticed some of these foreign-linked accounts were active during earlier incidents like Operation Sindoor, hinting at a bigger strategy to stir things up.
They are also tracking financial moves, including cryptocurrency transfers and indirect payments meant to leave little trace.
There is suspicion that AI tools helped create multiple versions of protest posts on Instagram and YouTube.
The inquiry is still ongoing, as officials try to figure out if these efforts were meant to deliberately escalate tensions.