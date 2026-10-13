Delhi Police seek Home Ministry extension for CAPF deployment
India
Delhi Police has asked to keep Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the city until October 20, 2026, instead of wrapping up on Monday.
They're taking this step because of possible protests by groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and have reached out to the Union Home Ministry to help keep things calm and safe.
Only 273 CAPF companies deployed
Out of 301 CAPF companies approved for Delhi, only 273 were actually deployed as of Monday.
The numbers show just how seriously officials are taking any potential unrest.
They're making sure enough backup is around to handle whatever comes up.