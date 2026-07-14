Delhi Police seize 6 pistols, 8 cartridges from 2 suspects
India
Delhi Police stopped two suspected members of the Goldy Brar-Lipin Nehra gang on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
The duo was caught with six pistols and eight live cartridges, just as they were about to distribute weapons for extortion and gang wars in Delhi.
Lipin Nehra ordered firearms from UP
Randeep, 36, and Hitesh Kumar, 23, both from Haryana, tried to escape in an SUV near Dwarka but were nabbed after a quick chase.
Turns out, the firearms came from Uttar Pradesh on instructions from Lipin Nehra, who is running things remotely from Canada.
Both suspects have a history of crime: Hitesh was previously arrested for a ₹1 crore extortion case but got back into trouble after bail; Randeep joined the gang after his recent release from jail.