Delhi Police seize 6 pistols, 8 cartridges from 2 suspects

Randeep, 36, and Hitesh Kumar, 23, both from Haryana, tried to escape in an SUV near Dwarka but were nabbed after a quick chase.

Turns out, the firearms came from Uttar Pradesh on instructions from Lipin Nehra, who is running things remotely from Canada.

Both suspects have a history of crime: Hitesh was previously arrested for a ₹1 crore extortion case but got back into trouble after bail; Randeep joined the gang after his recent release from jail.