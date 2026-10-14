Delhi Police sent Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to 5-day custody
Delhi Police sent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody after they joined an unauthorized protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, 2026.
Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months, ordered to maintain peace and good behavior, and told to furnish a personal bond and surety of ₹5,000.
The police say the trio blocked officers and encouraged rule-breaking online, which led to their detention.
Das and Ranka denied bail
According to police, the CJP group trespassed onto private property for their protest at a spot where rallies aren't allowed anymore.
Das and Ranka were denied bail because officials worry they might repeat these actions; Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behavior for six months and directed to furnish a personal bond and surety of ₹5,000.
Meanwhile, CJP's legal head Ratna Singh pushed back: Delhi police lied in front of court today that a call was given for other protesters to join at Jantar Mantar yesterday. Absolutely false! No public call was ever made. I feel bad that police has to act on orders from 'top'- itni wafadari!