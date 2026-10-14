Delhi Police sent Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to 5-day custody

Delhi Police sent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody after they joined an unauthorized protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, 2026.

Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months, ordered to maintain peace and good behavior, and told to furnish a personal bond and surety of ₹5,000.

The police say the trio blocked officers and encouraged rule-breaking online, which led to their detention.