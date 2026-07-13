Delhi Police uncovers Okhla relabeling of expired snacks and drinks
Delhi Police, as part of a joint team, uncovered a racket in Okhla where expired snacks and drinks (think Maggi, Thums Up, Fanta, and more) were getting their expiration dates wiped off and replaced with fresh labels.
The operation ran for four years, led by 70-year-old Darshan Singh Sachdeva.
He sourced almost-expired products from wholesalers across several states and sold them as "new," possibly even through e-commerce platforms.
Raid finds forged barcodes, joint probe
During the July 2, 2026 raid, police found stacks of forged barcodes, fake stickers, and relabeled products worth over ₹20 lakh.
Now, a joint team from Delhi Police, the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Badarpur), FSSAI, and NHRC is digging deeper into how far these fake goods spread online, and making sure this kind of thing doesn't slip by again.