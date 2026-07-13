Delhi Police uncovers Okhla relabeling of expired snacks and drinks India Jul 13, 2026

Delhi Police, as part of a joint team, uncovered a racket in Okhla where expired snacks and drinks (think Maggi, Thums Up, Fanta, and more) were getting their expiration dates wiped off and replaced with fresh labels.

The operation ran for four years, led by 70-year-old Darshan Singh Sachdeva.

He sourced almost-expired products from wholesalers across several states and sold them as "new," possibly even through e-commerce platforms.