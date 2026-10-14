Delhi Police: Viral December 2019 video unrelated to recent events
India
A viral social media post circulated online, but Delhi Police set the record straight.
The viral video is actually from December 2019 and has nothing to do with any recent events, so no attack happened.
Delhi Police to act on misinformation
Delhi Police said it will go after those spreading these false claims.
It urged everyone to stick to official updates and double-check what they see online.
It is another reminder of how fast misinformation can spread, and why fact-checking matters.