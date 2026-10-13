Delhi police warn of diversions for protests and Bloomberg forum
If you're heading out in Delhi, expect more traffic diversions: protests and the big Bloomberg New Economy Forum are keeping things busy, especially around Central Delhi.
Police are asking everyone to avoid unnecessary trips and stick to detour signs for smoother travel.
Major spots like Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Panchkuian Roundabout are seeing the most changes.
Officials relocate protests over Gyanesh Kumar
Protesters upset with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have led officials to move demonstration sites to Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground.
Meanwhile, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum at Hotel Taj Palace means extra restrictions from 7am to 1pm.
If you need to get to the airport or train stations, plan for delays, and officials requested motorists to follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel.