Delhi power subsidy beneficiaries must authenticate Aadhaar online now
If you're getting a power bill subsidy in Delhi, there's a new rule: you'll need to authenticate your Aadhaar number online to keep getting the benefit.
Announced on September 30, 2026, this applies to subsidy beneficiaries covered through BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), as well as NDMC and MES in their respective areas.
The goal is to make sure subsidies go only to those who qualify.
Aadhaar enrolment ID accepted renew annually
Don't have an Aadhaar number yet? No worries, you can use your Aadhaar enrolment application and the 14-digit enrolment ID instead.
Just remember: consumers will need to renew their choice every year through a dedicated online portal.
The government says they'll spread the word so nobody misses out on their subsidy.