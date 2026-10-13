Delhi power subsidy beneficiaries must authenticate Aadhaar online now

If you're getting a power bill subsidy in Delhi, there's a new rule: you'll need to authenticate your Aadhaar number online to keep getting the benefit.

Announced on September 30, 2026, this applies to subsidy beneficiaries covered through BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), as well as NDMC and MES in their respective areas.

The goal is to make sure subsidies go only to those who qualify.