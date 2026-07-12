Delhi rally at Jantar Mantar demands Noida workers' release India Jul 12, 2026

Activists, students, and advocacy groups gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the release of workers arrested during April's Noida protests.

Organized by CaRWAN, the rally called the arrests "illegal and baseless," with protesters holding photos and placards.

Keshav Anand from CaRWAN said police charge sheets were "a bundle of lies" and lacked evidence.

Some detainees face National Security Act charges for allegedly disturbing public order.