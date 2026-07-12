Delhi rally at Jantar Mantar demands Noida workers' release
Activists, students, and advocacy groups gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the release of workers arrested during April's Noida protests.
Organized by CaRWAN, the rally called the arrests "illegal and baseless," with protesters holding photos and placards.
Keshav Anand from CaRWAN said police charge sheets were "a bundle of lies" and lacked evidence.
Some detainees face National Security Act charges for allegedly disturbing public order.
Uttar Pradesh raises wages after protests
The Noida agitation started when workers demanded better pay and working conditions after Haryana raised wages by 35%.
While things began peacefully, clashes broke out on April 13, leading to multiple arrests.
Under public pressure, Uttar Pradesh finally increased wages following the protest, now ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled, and ₹16,868 for skilled, meeting a key demand of the protesters.