Delhi records 1,309 road deaths in 9 months, 5 daily
India
Delhi's streets have turned risky this year, with five people losing their lives daily to road accidents, adding up to 1,309 deaths in just nine months.
Most of these tragedies involved two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, making it clear that the city's most vulnerable road users are at the highest risk.
Pedestrians nearly 40% of Delhi deaths
Nearly 40% of those killed were pedestrians, showing just how unsafe walking has become.
The city also saw a jump in total accidents, averaging 17 every day, which is higher than previous years.
Authorities say they're stepping up traffic enforcement and working on safer road designs to help turn things around and keep everyone safer on Delhi's roads.