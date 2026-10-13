Delhi records 41.6mm October rainfall, air quality improves
India
Delhi just got a much-needed break from bad air, thanks to a downpour that brought the city its highest October rainfall in four years: 41.6mm!
The Air Quality Index dropped from 111 to a much better 83, and temperatures cooled off across town.
Delhi cools, waterlogging, no rain forecast
The rain also meant cooler vibes, with places like Safdarjung dipping to 18.7 Celsius at night and Palam hitting daytime highs below normal.
But heads up: waterlogging made things tricky in some areas.
And don't get too comfy, the forecast says no more rain for now, and both pollution and temperatures could climb again soon.