Delhi records AQI 157 on October 13, prompting health concerns
Delhi's air quality just slipped into the "unhealthy" range, with the AQI clocking 157 on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
Under India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scale, an AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as "moderate."
PM2.5 levels are high enough to make people cough and feel scratchy throats.
It's not just uncomfortable. It's a real health concern for anyone spending time outside.
Study links PM2.5 to lung cancer
People at risk are advised to limit outdoor exertion, especially those with asthma, chronic lung disease or existing heart conditions, during periods of poor air quality.
Plus, a study published in Nature found that breathing in these fine particles (PM2.5) long-term can raise your risk of lung cancer, even if you don't smoke, since they can get deep into your lungs and contribute to inflammation and other biological changes.