Delhi records AQI 157 on October 13, prompting health concerns

Delhi's air quality just slipped into the "unhealthy" range, with the AQI clocking 157 on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Under India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scale, an AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as "moderate."

PM2.5 levels are high enough to make people cough and feel scratchy throats.

It's not just uncomfortable. It's a real health concern for anyone spending time outside.