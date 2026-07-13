Delhi regulator approves up to 8% fuel and power surcharge
India
Heads up, Delhi, your electricity bills are going up again.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) just approved an extra fuel and power purchase surcharge of up to 8%, following requests from power companies who say their costs shot up in May.
Delhi may surcharges can approach 18%
Usually, there's a 10% cap on these surcharges, but for May 2026, discoms like BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL can charge even more (up to nearly 18% in some cases) to cover their higher expenses.
These higher surcharge rates are recalculated monthly and will apply each month until DERC decides otherwise, so expect pricier bills for now.