Delhi renames Laxmi Yojana and sets aside ₹5,100 cr

Women aged 21-60 who've lived in Delhi for at least 10 years and have a family income under ₹2.5 lakh can apply (but only one woman per household gets in, based on age).

If your family owns a four-wheeler or receives a government pension, you're not eligible.

The process is all online now, making sign-up and verification easier, and officials expect around 20 to 22 lakh women will benefit.

Chief Minister Gupta says transparency and easy access are top priorities for this rollout.