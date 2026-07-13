Delhi renames Laxmi Yojana and sets aside ₹5,100 cr
Delhi just finalized the eligibility criteria and renamed the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, a monthly cash support plan for women from lower-income families.
Announced under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme kicks off on Rakshabandhan (August 28, 2026) with a hefty ₹5,100 crore budget set aside for the scheme.
Delhi Laxmi Yojana eligibility criteria
Women aged 21-60 who've lived in Delhi for at least 10 years and have a family income under ₹2.5 lakh can apply (but only one woman per household gets in, based on age).
If your family owns a four-wheeler or receives a government pension, you're not eligible.
The process is all online now, making sign-up and verification easier, and officials expect around 20 to 22 lakh women will benefit.
Chief Minister Gupta says transparency and easy access are top priorities for this rollout.