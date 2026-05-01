Delhi reports 5 killed in 3 incidents in 1 day

Rohini CCTV inconclusive, Amanullah Qureshi shot

The Rohini case is puzzling: CCTV didn't show anything suspicious, but police are digging deeper.

The shooting victim, Amanullah Qureshi, was caught up in family rivalry; his father first thought it was an accident until doctors confirmed he'd been shot.

In Subhash Place, an argument between uncle and nephew ended with one dead and the other hospitalized.

All this comes as Delhi recorded the highest number of criminal cases among India's 19 metropolitan cities—over 275,000 cases in 2024.