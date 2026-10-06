Delhi reports sharp rise in dengue and malaria cases
India
Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in dengue and malaria, with 98 new dengue cases in the first week of October, pushing the yearly total to 695.
September alone saw big spikes: 286 dengue and 124 malaria cases.
By October 3, there were already 23 more malaria cases this month, bringing the yearly count to 266.
Chikungunya 29 cases, MCD collects 29.70L
Chikungunya isn't far behind: 29 cases so far this year, including two new ones this month.
The good news? No deaths have been reported from any of these illnesses in 2026.
Meanwhile, the MCD has ramped up inspections across Delhi, handing out 1,32,172 legal notices and collecting ₹29.70 lakh in penalties during the year.