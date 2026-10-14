Delhi requires police permission at Jantar Mantar after CJP detentions
India
After two Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly breaking peace bonds at Jantar Mantar, Delhi has tightened protest rules.
Now, you can't hold a protest or public meeting there without written police permission.
Unapproved Jantar Mantar protests face penalties
Earlier, getting a written no-objection certificate (NOC) from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the New Delhi district was enough.
With these new rules, anyone protesting without police approval could face serious trouble: think fines or even jail time ranging from 6 months to 5 years.
The recent arrests are a clear signal: follow the new process or risk legal action.