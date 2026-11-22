Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category
What's the story
Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category on Sunday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that five monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI readings above 300, which falls under the "very poor" category. The highest reading was recorded at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Maidan Garhi, with an AQI of 377.
Pollution levels
'Very poor' AQI readings at these stations
Other stations that recorded "very poor" AQI readings include Uttam Nagar (341), Sirifort (319), Delhi Technological University (309), and NSIT Jaffarpur (308).
CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 298, while Chandni Chowk stood at 297.
Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 292, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 291, and Badarpur and North Campus at Delhi University both at 288.
Bawana recorded an AQI of 265 and Jahangirpuri at 261.
Pollution impact
Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI at 143
On the other hand, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI at 143. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded an AQI of 155, while Pusa had an AQI of 160.
PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as the dominant pollutants in Delhi's air quality readings.
The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," and above 400 as "severe."
Improvement claims
CM Gupta claimed improvement in Delhi's air quality
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that strict enforcement and regulations have improved the city's air quality this year compared to the past 10 years.
"In Delhi, over the last 10 years, the AQI is better this year, and the people of Delhi are feeling a sense of relief this time," she said.
The claim was made during her address at Kamla Nehru College's new academic block inauguration.