Other stations that recorded "very poor" AQI readings include Uttam Nagar (341), Sirifort (319), Delhi Technological University (309), and NSIT Jaffarpur (308).

CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 298, while Chandni Chowk stood at 297.

Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 292, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 291, and Badarpur and North Campus at Delhi University both at 288.

Bawana recorded an AQI of 265 and Jahangirpuri at 261.