Delhi's air quality remains 'poor,' Punjabi Bagh most polluted
What's the story
Delhi's air quality remained "poor" on Monday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249 at 8:00am. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Punjabi Bagh was the most polluted area with an AQI of 282. Other areas such as Bawana (273), Chandni Chowk (271), Anand Vihar (237), Ashok Vihar (240), and Rohini (252) also fell in the "poor" category.
Weather forecast
IMD predicts clear skies, shallow fog in Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for Delhi-NCR over the next five days.
However, it also warned of mist and shallow fog during morning hours on November 23 and 24.
The weather forecast covers all districts of Delhi and neighboring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
Pollution assessment
CAQM report card assesses air pollution control measures
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has started assessing Delhi and neighboring states on their performance in implementing air pollution control measures.
The 2026 report card, which covers progress till October, highlights major gaps in areas such as industrial inspections and waste management.
Notably, none of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have set up the targeted number of green crematoriums.
Inspection gap
Industrial inspections fell short of targets
The report card also highlights that industrial inspections fell short of targets.
While Delhi exceeded its target with 1,609 inspections against a goal of 979, Haryana only completed 177 out of 3,865 targeted inspections.
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also lagged behind their respective targets, with only 68 and 730 inspections completed by October-end.