Delhi SIR verification: BLO home visits, 20L small errors fixed

If you're one of the 33 lakh Delhi voters who got a Special Summary Revision (SIR) notice, here's some good news: over 60% have already been verified.

Thanks to a simpler process rolled out late last month, booth-level officers (BLOs) now come straight to your home to check documents, no more office runs.

They can even fix small mistakes on the spot, which has already cleared up around 20 lakh cases.