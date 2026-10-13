Delhi SIR verification: BLO home visits, 20L small errors fixed
If you're one of the 33 lakh Delhi voters who got a Special Summary Revision (SIR) notice, here's some good news: over 60% have already been verified.
Thanks to a simpler process rolled out late last month, booth-level officers (BLOs) now come straight to your home to check documents, no more office runs.
They can even fix small mistakes on the spot, which has already cleared up around 20 lakh cases.
Officials target Nov. 30 verifications
To speed things up, officials have launched a campaign where BLOs aim to resolve at least 10 notices every day, mainly checking age and citizenship details.
For minor errors like name spellings, they sort it out with BLO declarations after seeing your documents.
The big goal? Complete verifications by Nov. 30, with the final SIR roll scheduled for Dec. 4, so everyone eligible gets their say in the next election.