Delhi starts digital Census 2027 with online and door-to-door visits
Delhi's Census 2027 is kicking off with a digital twist: residents can fill out their details online from January 10 to 24.
After that, officials will go door-to-door from January 25 to February 28.
There's also a quick revision round in early March, with all data referencing midnight on March 1.
Delhi census adds 40 questions
The census will have a fresh set of 40 questions, including open-ended ones on caste, a first since independence.
It'll cover everything from education and jobs to migration, plus new bits like the place of Covid-19 vaccination and the number of bank accounts held.
You can even add your mobile, Aadhaar, or voter ID number if you want.
The whole process is getting a technology upgrade with a mobile app for smoother data collection.
Originally meant for 2021 but delayed by the pandemic, the government now aims to wrap up collection by March 1, with results expected later on.