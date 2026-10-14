Delhi student groups march against SIR and chief election commissioner
Student groups in Delhi hit the streets again, expressing dissent against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and protesting against the chief election commissioner.
SFI, DYFI, and IYC led marches across key city spots such as Jantar Mantar and Patel Chowk, while NSUI workers marched toward the Parliament Street Police Station and later headed toward the Sansad Marg station.
Students allege police used excessive force
The movement picked up after students accused police of using excessive force; some even shared stories of being slapped or scratched during detainment.
At its core, though, protesters say they are opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Despite detained, student groups say the protests are continuing, and they're urging other parties to join them in holding authorities accountable.