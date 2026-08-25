Delhi surpasses monsoon average after 99.1mm at Safdarjung Observatory
India
Delhi just got a major downpour: Safdarjung Observatory clocked 99.1mm of rain in just 24 hours on Monday.
That means Delhi has already hit 645.1mm of rain this season, topping the usual monsoon average (640.4mm), and there's still over a month left!
Delhi stations vary, north central showers
Rainfall has been pretty spread out: The Ridge leads with 689.1mm, Ayanagar follows at 671.3mm, Lodhi Road is close behind at 647.7mm, while Palam trails at 527.6mm so far this season.
Satellite data shows clouds hanging over much of northern and central India, so expect more moderate to heavy showers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next couple of days, and scattered rain in parts of Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh too.