Delhi tightens security for BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam
Delhi is going all out to keep things safe for the BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to arrive in town and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to arrive in town, security has been tightened big time, especially around their hotels, the Maurya and Taj.
Four-layered BRICS security covers hotels, motorcades
A four-layered security setup covers everything: close protection teams, senior police officers, paramilitary forces, and local cops are all on duty.
Motorcade routes have been mapped and rehearsed so the leaders can move smoothly.
Hotel staff have had thorough background checks, rooftops to guest floors are under watch, and even special Russian and Chinese teams with advanced gear are stationed at their hotels.
Senior officers are keeping an eye on city sectors to make sure everything runs safely.