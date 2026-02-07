Delhi to add 500 more electric busses to its fleet

Delhi is set to roll out 500 new electric busses on February 8, 2026, bringing the city's electric-bus fleet to 4,000. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the news after laying the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹400 crore in the Matiala assembly constituency, calling it a step toward greener city travel.

Electric busses now account for about 40% of DTC's ridership Right now, electric busses handle about 40% of DTC's daily crowd—around 10 lakh passengers every day, out of a total daily ridership of about 25.6 lakh.

They currently carry about 10 lakh passengers and cover almost three lakh kilometers daily.

What do the busses offer? DTC's electric busses come with low-floor ACs (so no climbing!), CCTV cameras for safety, panic buttons, GPS tracking, and facilities for persons with disabilities.

The number of CNG busses has dropped by a third in recent years as Delhi shifts focus to cleaner rides.