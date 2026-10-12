Delhi to deploy about 20,000 paramilitary amid festival season protests
India
To keep things safe during the busy festival season, Delhi will see about 20,000 paramilitary personnel on duty for at least one month.
This comes as the opposition INDIA bloc ramps up protests at new spots like Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground.
Delhi police increase checks amid protests
Security is tighter than usual across Delhi, especially at borders and train stations, after INDIA bloc supporters protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Police are doing more vehicle checks and verifying accommodations, with thousands of officers helping monitor New Delhi's 20 zones.
The INDIA bloc says its movement is all about democracy and wants Kumar to step down over the SIR exercise.