Delhi Traffic Police warn of Kanwar Yatra 2026 road restrictions

Major routes like NH-44 (Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk), Outer Ring Road (Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place), and nearby service roads will see heavy traffic.

Diversions could pop up on UER-II, Narela-Bawana Road, Ramdev Road, and Burari Road as needed.

Heavy trucks are being rerouted from bridges like Signature Bridge, Old Wazirabad Bridge, and Wazirabad Flyover to keep things moving.

To help everyone out, skip roadside parking and stick to designated zones, cooperation makes the journey smoother for all during this big annual pilgrimage.