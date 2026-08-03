Delhi Traffic Police warn of Kanwar Yatra 2026 road restrictions
Heads up, Delhi! The Traffic Police just dropped a new advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026.
Expect road restrictions and diversions as Kanwariyas head toward Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
If you're driving around, plan ahead: public transport is your best bet to avoid getting stuck; goods vehicles are advised to use alternate routes like NH-9 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
NH-44 and ORR face heavy traffic
Major routes like NH-44 (Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk), Outer Ring Road (Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place), and nearby service roads will see heavy traffic.
Diversions could pop up on UER-II, Narela-Bawana Road, Ramdev Road, and Burari Road as needed.
Heavy trucks are being rerouted from bridges like Signature Bridge, Old Wazirabad Bridge, and Wazirabad Flyover to keep things moving.
To help everyone out, skip roadside parking and stick to designated zones, cooperation makes the journey smoother for all during this big annual pilgrimage.