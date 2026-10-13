Delhi Traffic Police warns Tuesday disruptions over Gyanesh Kumar protests
Heads up if you're heading out this Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police has warned about possible traffic disruptions on October 13, thanks to protests planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Hotspots like Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, and Mandi House could see diversions, so it's best to avoid non-essential trips through these parts.
Panchkuian Roundabout, Minto Road delays
Key intersections like Panchkuian Roundabout and Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg may be especially slow.
Delays are also expected near Bhairon Road-MGM Ring Road T-point.
Keep an eye on live traffic updates. Police will tweak routes as things unfold.
Karnataka CM criticizes, Delhi CM backs police
The protests have sparked some political back-and-forth: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the detentions, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta backed the police response.