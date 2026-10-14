Delhi University approves ₹5,889cr hostel plan to add 21,895 spots
Big news for DU students: Delhi University has just approved a huge ₹5,889 crore plan to add 21,895 hostel spots across its campuses.
This move comes after recent student protests and the Satya Niketan incident highlighted the urgent need for better accommodation.
The university says it's aiming for designs prepared with the requirements of the 21st century in mind, and with a 100-year perspective.
Delhi University allocates ₹4,027cr and ₹1,862cr
Out of the total budget, ₹4,027 crore will go toward building brand-new hostels for 15,758 students.
Another ₹1,862 crore is set aside to rebuild Jubilee Hall and PG Men's Hostel, adding space for 6,137 students.
Construction will roll out at key sites like Dhaka Complex, Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, and both West and East Campuses, including Dwarka and Surajmal Vihar.
Plus, colleges have been asked to prepare proposals for the construction of new hostels on their own premises and submit them to the funding agency.