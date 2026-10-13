Delhi University pitches ₹8,000cr hostel plan for over 30,000 students
Delhi University (DU) is looking to seriously boost its hostel game, pitching a ₹8,000 crore plan to add and renovate spaces for more than 30,000 students.
The proposal, up for discussion today, splits funds between building new hostels and revamping old ones.
If it goes through, getting a campus room could get a lot easier (and safer) for DU students.
New hostels to house 20,594 students
New hostel complexes are in the works at Dhaka Complex, Najafgarh, and Surajmal Vihar, together set to house 20,594 students.
Dhaka Complex alone will have two Y-shaped hostel buildings, one for male students and one for female students, each with a capacity of 4,836 residents.
Plus, there are dedicated accommodation for working women and women students planned, and another undergraduate hostel.
The goal: tackle the student housing crunch and address the shortage of student accommodation.