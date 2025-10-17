Next Article
Delhi University student leader hits professor; probe ordered
India
Delhi University's North Campus saw protests after DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha was accused of assaulting Professor Sujit Kumar at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.
Jha, who is with the ABVP, admitted she acted impulsively, saying Kumar had misbehaved and threatened her.
A video from the principal's office surfaced online, adding fuel to the controversy.
Student groups demand action against Jha
Student groups like SFI and AISA condemned the incident, calling it an attack on academic freedom.
AISA demanded Jha's resignation, while SFI called for an impartial and time-bound inquiry.
They also alleged that DUSU President Aryan Mann was involved.
In response, the university set up an inquiry committee to look into the matter.