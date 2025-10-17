Yogi Adityanath's government sends ₹298cr scholarship to 10 lakh students
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath just continued a massive scholarship drive, sending nearly ₹298 crore directly to the bank accounts of over 10 lakh students through pre-matric and post-matric schemes.
With this new biannual system (every October and January), the number of students getting help has jumped from 8.6 lakh in 2016-17 to 62 lakh in 2025.
More support for students, families
This move means more students—across SC/ST, OBC, general, and minority categories—are getting the support they need to stay in school, with strict checks to make sure no one is left out.
The government says it's doubling down on educational equity, echoing Dr. Ambedkar's belief in empowerment through learning.
Plus, other welfare boosts like bigger pensions and marriage assistance for families show a broader push to make life better for young people and their communities in UP.