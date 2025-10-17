Yogi Adityanath's government sends ₹298cr scholarship to 10 lakh students

More support for students, families

This move means more students—across SC/ST, OBC, general, and minority categories—are getting the support they need to stay in school, with strict checks to make sure no one is left out.

The government says it's doubling down on educational equity, echoing Dr. Ambedkar's belief in empowerment through learning.

Plus, other welfare boosts like bigger pensions and marriage assistance for families show a broader push to make life better for young people and their communities in UP.