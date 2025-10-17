Odisha woman found dead in Hyderabad, husband suspects rape-murder
A 26-year-old woman from Odisha was found dead in her Hyderabad quarters this week, while her husband was away in Bhubaneswar for passport work.
He believes she was raped and murdered, pointing to signs of forced entry.
The couple, who had moved to Kompally with their young son about six months ago, had no known marital or mental health issues according to the husband.
The woman worked as a teacher at a school run by the same company her husband worked for.
Case registered, no arrests made yet
The victim's mother has filed a complaint, insisting on an impartial investigation into possible rape and murder.
Police have registered a case and are collecting forensic evidence, looking into both sexual assault and homicide. No arrests have been made yet.
The case has sparked outrage, with both Telangana and Odisha authorities being urged to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry.