Odisha woman found dead in Hyderabad, husband suspects rape-murder India Oct 17, 2025

A 26-year-old woman from Odisha was found dead in her Hyderabad quarters this week, while her husband was away in Bhubaneswar for passport work.

He believes she was raped and murdered, pointing to signs of forced entry.

The couple, who had moved to Kompally with their young son about six months ago, had no known marital or mental health issues according to the husband.

The woman worked as a teacher at a school run by the same company her husband worked for.