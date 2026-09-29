Delhi University students march after alleged Aastha Kunj gang rape
India
About 3,000 Delhi University students marched through North Campus on Monday, September 28, 2026, after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Aastha Kunj Park by men posing as police.
The incident has sparked outrage, with students calling for safer public spaces and stronger accountability from authorities.
DU protesters demand safer public spaces
Protesters demanded safer public spaces, better street lighting, and stronger accountability from authorities.
In a separate case, three DU Law students were suspended after being accused of stalking and harassing two women, raising more concerns about campus safety.
The Supreme Court expressed concern over recent rape cases in Delhi and stressed the need to fix accountability for lapses in women's safety.