Delhi unveils rainwater-seepage sidewalks in Shalimar Bagh, raising safety concerns
India
Delhi just rolled out new sidewalks in Shalimar Bagh, designed with gaps between blocks to help rainwater seep through and support local greenery.
While the idea is eco-friendly, some people online are worried these gaps make walking tricky, especially for women wearing heels, kids, or those using crutches.
Viral AI heel image spurs concerns
An AI-generated image of a heel getting stuck quickly went viral, and users have shared stories about tripping or struggling with trolleys on these paths.
Some also pointed out issues like weeds and litter piling up.
While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's team gets credit for tackling waterlogging, a lot of folks are hoping future designs will put pedestrian safety and accessibility front and center, without losing the green benefits.