Police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh uncovered a huge fake coin racket, uncovering a racket that manufactured counterfeit ₹20 coins with a face value of over ₹40 crore.

The bust started when there was a tip-off about a man carrying more than four dozen packets of fake coins near Mundka Industrial Metro Station, leading to the discovery of a network involving Jain and Upkar Luthra.

These men were making coins from scrap metal using traditional coin-stamping techniques.