Delhi UP police uncover counterfeit ₹20 coins worth ₹40cr
Police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh uncovered a huge fake coin racket, uncovering a racket that manufactured counterfeit ₹20 coins with a face value of over ₹40 crore.
The bust started when there was a tip-off about a man carrying more than four dozen packets of fake coins near Mundka Industrial Metro Station, leading to the discovery of a network involving Jain and Upkar Luthra.
These men were making coins from scrap metal using traditional coin-stamping techniques.
Gang operated over 10 years
This gang had been at it for more than 10 years, constantly moving their factories across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi to stay hidden.
They used more than 40 specialized dies to churn out the coins, slipping them into everyday places like liquor shops and toll booths.
Police are still piecing together how far the network goes and who else might be involved.